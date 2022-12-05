Lee visits Abu Dhabi as first overseas destination since taking office. December. 05, 2022 07:51. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Chairman Lee Jae-yong of Samsung Electronics (photo) chose the Middle East as his first overseas destination after taking office. He will be attending a private high-level meeting of political and business leaders in the United Arab Emirates.



According to the business community on Sunday, Chairman Lee departed Korea to visit Abu Dhabi. Details of the trip have not been made public, but Lee is expected to visit the annual private roundtable hosted by President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.



President Mohammad was elected in May this year. He has been inviting global entrepreneurs and political leaders at a year-end party since he was Crown Prince. The event had been attended by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Chairman Lee had attended the event last year in December as well.



Chairman Lee had also met with President Mohammad in Feb 2019, when he was Crown Prince to discuss future business cooperation plans in semiconductors, etc. President Mohammad visited Korea in the same month and visited the Hwaseong manufacturing site with Chairman Lee, showing strong intention for cooperation.



