Angela Álvarez wins Latin Grammy’s new artist award

"Although life is difficult, there is always a way out. It's never too late."



Singer and songwriter Angela Álvarez won the best new artist award at the age of 95 at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards held on Thursday (local time) in Las Vegas. She broke the record of becoming the oldest-ever winner of the new artist award.



At the awarding ceremony held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, singer/songwriter Silvana Estrada (age 25) tied for the best new artist award. When the presenter announced Álvarez’s name, singers and songwriters joined the standing ovation. Some shouted with joy with tears in their eyes. Estrada went up the stairs first, held Álvarez’s hand, and carefully guided the way.



“I felt very, very proud to be able to tell my story, to touch people who have probably gone through the same or more than what I have gone through. I want to dedicate this award to God and to my beloved country,” said Álvarez while accepting her award.



“I did not give up. I always fought. It’s never too late,” Álvarez said. “To those who have not fulfilled their dream, although life is difficult, there is always a way out and with faith and love you can achieve it, I promise you.”



According to People magazine, Álvarez, a Cuban native, started her musical career when she was a teenager, but pblished her first album at 94. She emigrated to the United States in 1962, following her four children. She sent her children to childcare and held odd jobs such as cleaning.



She continued to play the guitar and continue her love for mu Despite her hardship, she continued to play the guitar and continue her love for music had not been involved in any public performances until the age of 90 as she was strongly discouraged by her father on her musical career.



Things changed when her grandson Carlos Jose Álvarez, a composer, stumbled across her songs. He believed that he had to record his grandmother’s work throughout her life as family heritage. On her 91st birthday, Álvarez held her first official performance in Los Angeles and launched her first album with 15 songs last year.



“I realized that my dreams had come true after receiving the award. My age of 95 does not matter at all,” she said in an interview with Billboard Español. The YouTube interview is flooded with complimentary comments, including “very beautiful,” “songs filled with wisdom,” and “very inspiring.”



The Latin Grammy Awards is hosted by the Latin Recording Academy, which is made by the Recording Academy that hosts the U.S. Grammy Awards. Latin music sung in Spanish and Portugal is awarded.



