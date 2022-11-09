Final round for KLPGA- KPGA tours to be held this week. November. 09, 2022 08:10. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The winner of the KPGA Korean Tour and the KLPGA Tour will be determined in the final round.



KPGA Korean Tour kicks off for four days from Thursday at the Seowon Valley CC in Paju City, Gyeonggi, and the final competition, the LG Signature Players Championship (total prize money of 1.3 billion won) will be held. On Tuesday, Seo Yo-seob is currently the lead with Genesis points of 4,931 points, ahead by 16 points over Kim Yeong-su at 4,915 points. The tournament’s winner will receive grand points of 1000, which will be a game changer. Even Hwang Joong-geun (currently in 8th place with 4,069 points) may win first place.



The KLPGA Tour will determine the final winner after the final round of the SK Shielders/ SK Telecom Championship (total prize money of 1 billion won), which will be held at the La Vie Est Belle CC in Chuncheon, Gangwon for four days starting on Friday. Kim Su-ji, the current lead with 716 points, will be vying with Yoo Hae-ran in second place with 648 points. Kim is highly likely to win. Yoo will be able to win only if she takes 70 points given to the number 1 position and if Kim is unable to join the top 10. There are no specific benefits given to the final winner of the KLPGA tour. The average strokes for Kim (70.45) and Yoo (70.56) are similar, with both competing for the lead.



한국어