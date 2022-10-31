To whom looking for an answer in art. October. 31, 2022 07:55. .

“I painted them blue because I like the color blue,” said Pablo Picasso. Picasso, who had a despairing period in his early 20s with the death of his friend and poverty, made pieces all in blue for three years. Many scholars called it the ‘Blue Period.’ People wondered why he was sticking to the color. I also assumed that there was distinctive anguish and philosophy behind that. However, Picasso later said he “just did” for no reason. People must have been shocked, especially art critics who had various explanations.



We try to find hidden meaning and philosophy when looking at pieces made by great artists. That can also seem like a more profound way to enjoy art. Such interpretations make masterpieces seem even more significant.



The history of the Louvre Museum began when the pieces previously owned by the royal family were revealed to the public after the French Revolution in 1789. Curiosity built up around the values of the pieces, and actual prices were quoted. “Mona Lisa” by Leonardo da Vinci, one of the world's most famous paintings and is believed to be worth more than 40 trillion won, was estimated at 50,00 Franc, which was just enough to buy a small house in Paris. Meanwhile, “Esterhazy Madonna” by Raphael was considered the best masterpiece in the museum and was priced at 600,000 Franc at the time. However, people’s evaluations of the two pieces have reversed now.



The criteria to evaluate art pieces change by individual and time. What’s important is how encountering a particular piece makes your heart beat faster. Enjoying and understanding art with your criteria will raise the level of your discerning eye. Art is not math. There is no answer in the first place.



