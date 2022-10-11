A nurse passes away while evacuating dialysis patients at the scene of fire. October. 11, 2022 07:38. by Choong-Hyun Song balgun@donga.com.

“My wife's patients who were taken care of visited her mortuary and said they were her last dialysis patients, expressing gratitude. My heart hurts even more as I feel like her patients respected her,” said the spouse of late nurse Hyun Eun-kyung.



LG Welfare Foundation announced on Monday that it presented an LG award for an honorable individual to Hyun, who passed away while evacuating patients from a dialysis-specialized hospital in Icheon, which caught fire on Saturday. Hyun passed away while helping patients with difficulty moving around with other hospital staff members.



The Korean Nurses Association set up an online memorial for the nurse upon receipt of Hyun’s news. About 3,000 posts were made, saying their hearts ache for the nurse who tried her best to save patients. “The award was presented to memorialize the noble sense of responsibility and sacrifice of Hyun, who lived a life of good deeds as a nurse and passed away while helping patients even in the last moment of her life,” said a member of LG.



The LG award was established in 2015 to uphold the belief of the late LG Chairman Koo Bon-moo that the company should reward honorable individuals who sacrificed themselves for the justice of society should as part of its social responsibility.



