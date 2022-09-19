‘Guilty pleasure’ with loved ones. September. 19, 2022 07:33. .

A sense of guilt amplifies pleasure. That is why ramen tastes more delicious at night, and a video game is more fun close to a test. It brings more pleasure as you are not supposed to do it. There are quite many examples of such guilty pleasure. Guilty pleasure reaches its peak when we are in love. Love itself is guilt as it makes us gladly accept pain upon ourselves. From the perspective of self-care, love is not a way to go. That is why it is said that love is the only acceptable form of madness.



Getting a free bottle of wine in a bar, stealing its wine glasses, staying overnight, and making love at a park even though it is in the middle of the night are deviant behaviors of madness. In the movie “Before Sunrise,” a young couple in their 20s who are normally good citizens did such behaviors. Of course, there was a sense of guilt. However, that only intensified pleasure.



Breaking the law is not love. With guilty pleasure, people seek the ethics of life beyond the law. They become lawmakers of their own lives and think about God in a non-religious way. “I believe if there's any kind of God it wouldn't be in any of us, not you or me but just this little space in between.” An ethical lover of guilty pleasure understands that love is about creating God that only exists between ‘you’ and ‘me.’



Love makes people willing to become guilty. They deal with the world's irrationality with their lovely partners in crime. They may get hurt together, but they fall more deeply in love. Love is to believe that it will be okay even if you both are ruined together rather than aiming to grow together. The person who makes you think that it will be okay to be ruined together and that things will never be truly ruined as long as you are together is your true lover.



