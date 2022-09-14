Mike Trout hits seven consecutive home runs. September. 14, 2022 07:59. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trou is now one game shy of tying the all-time record of eight straight home runs. Trout hit a game-tying two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. It was Trout’s 35th homer of the season and a seventh straight time. Trout began his home run streak on Sept. 5 against the Houston Astros. Nine players, including Trout, share the MLB record for home-run streaks at seven. So far, Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987), and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993) are tied for the record for home runs in eight consecutive games.



“I feel like I’ve just been getting good pitches to hit, and I’m putting good swings on them and they’re going out,” Trout said. When asked if he thinks about the home streak, Trout said he does not think about it. “I just let it go,” he said. “Try to have a good at-bat and get a good pitch to hit.”



Hitting his 35th homer of the year, Trout had the club lead over Shohei Ohtani, who has 34. Trout stands No. 2 in the American League in the number of home runs, following Yankees’ Aaron Judge, who has hit 55 home runs.



