Jeong Jin-seok accepts role of ruling party’s Emergency Council leader. September. 08, 2022 07:53. by Kyung-Suk Kang coolup@donga.com.

Vice Speaker of the General Assembly Jeong Jin-seok (photo) was appointed as the new head of the People Power Party's Emergency Council. Jeong will take over the role after lawmaker Joo Ho-yeong, who served as the interim chief until the injunction of his predecessor was determined, as well as former Vice Speaker Park Ju-seon, turned down the role.



Floor speaker Kwon Seong-dong, who currently serves as deputy chief of the party, announced that the General Assembly determined that Jeong would lead the party's emergency council. "Jeong declined several times, but he eventually accepted the role after several rounds of persuasion. I feel like erasing the disputes and disruptions in the party," said Jeong. “We will focus on transforming the party to support the government as the ruling party."



However, the ruling party still remains divided despite the new appointment. In addition, there is still a chance that the new emergency council could be dismantled depending on the results of the former party leader Lee Jun-seok's filing for injunction.



