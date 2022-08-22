Ok Tae-hoon wins Asian Tour’s International Series Korea. August. 22, 2022 07:52. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Ok Tae-hoon won Asian Tour’s International Series Korea. The South Korean golfer recorded a three under 68 with six birdies and three bogeys in the final fourth round of the tournament held at Lotte Skyhill Country Club located in Seogwipo, Jeju on Sunday. He won the tournament with a 15 under 269 in total. Kim Bi-o who won second place scored a 14 under 270.



The best performance of Ok who debuted in the 2018 Korean Tour of the Korea Professional Golfers' Association was winning second place at 2021 Bizplay-Electronics Times Open with no win until now. The 24-year-old was ranked top 10 six times in Korean Tours this season and recorded third place at Descente Korea Munsingwear Matchplay in May. He won 270,000 dollars in prize money for his first professional win.



Ok who began the fourth round in first place was two strokes ahead of Kim Bi-o and Trevor Simsby who shared second place until the 16th hole. However, he lost one stroke on the 17th hole and Kim had a birdie on the 18th hole, tying with Ok. The match looked like it could go into overtime, Ok had a birdie on the 18th hole and finished the game.



“I’d like to thank my father who passed away early. I also thank my mother who led me to play golf,” said Ok in tears after the tournament. “The tournament was an opportunity for me to take a step forward.”



