Yoon carries out organizational revamp in his administration. August. 22, 2022 07:53. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday appointed Vice Chairman Lee Kwan-sup of the Korea International Trade Association as senior presidential secretary for policy and planning to coordinate government policies in general and help execute governance projects. Kim Eun-hye, a former lawmaker and his transition team’s spokesperson, is expected to join as senior secretary for press affairs. The presidential office in the 2nd phase has upgraded to the system of two office chiefs and six senior secretaries from two office chiefs and five senior secretaries.



Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki released a plan of reorganization and personnel reshuffle in a briefing room of the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Sunday. Four days after President Yoon implied some organizational revamp in a press conference to celebrate his 100th day in office, presidential secretaries for policy and press affairs have been newly appointed as part of such an organizational overhaul.



Lee has built up long years’ experience in the public sector as first vice minister of trade, industry and energy and president of the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power. Right after his appointment was publicly announced, Lee said to the press that he will do his best to contribute to the administration’s efforts to safeguard the originally promised values of fairness and common sense and bind citizens together.



Kim was brought back by President Yoon after she was charge of press affairs during the presidential election campaigns and worked as President-elect Yoon's spokesperson on his transition team. “I will serve as a solid bridge to promote President Yoon's governance philosophy and principles effectively,” Kim said. Current Senior Presidential Secretary for Press Affairs Choi Young-bum will work for President Yoon as a special advisor for external cooperation. Shin In-ho, second deputy director of the National Security Office, who stepped down due to health issues, will be replaced by Lim Jong-deuk, former chief of staff at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



With newly joining members announced on Sunday, the presidential office has revamped the organizational framework as of now. “This personnel announcement has nothing to do with any disciplinary measure against any of the staffers,” Presidential Chief of Staff Kim said. “The government is continuing the path toward higher productivity and efficiency in governance.”



