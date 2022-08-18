Chinese Embassy commends ethnic Korean for saving elderly couple. August. 18, 2022 07:58. suwoong2@donga.com.

An ethnic Korean from China named Lim Sung-kyu received a commendation from the Chinese Embassy in Korea for rescuing an elderly couple in their 80s isolated in a semi-basement home due to heavy rain.



The consulate general of China visited Lim’s home located near Seongnae Market in Dongjak-gu, Seoul around 3 p.m. on Wednesday to present a commendation to him. “Rescuing people in heavy rain despite the danger is very brave action,” said the consulate general. “I’d like to present this commendation for saving South Korean citizens with strong societal responsibility and sense of justice and contributing to better the relationship between South Korea and China.” “How could you not do anything when people are in danger of death,” Lim told a Dong-A Ilbo reporter with a shy smile.



Lim tore down a window guard an saved an elderly couple isolated in a semi-basement home in the afternoon of August 8 when a record rainfall hit Seoul. The couple couldn’t open the door due to water pressure as water filled the home up to their knees and was unable to escape through a window due to the window guard. As water kept filling up the room, the owner of the building who resides on the first floor came out after the couple screaming for help and tried to tear down the window guard but wasn’t successful. Then, Lim who resides on the second floor came down and rescued the couple by tearing down the window guard.



“Some people call me a hero but I don’t think it is a heroic behavior to save people in need of help. It is a natural thing to do,” said Lim. “Anybody in that situation would have done the same.”



