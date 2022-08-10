FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. August. 10, 2022 07:54. weappon@donga.com.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a search on the personal residence of former U.S. president Donald Trump located in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. This is the first time that the FBI executed a search on the residence of a former president. The search triggered a wide repercussion as the FBI embarked on in earnest the investigation into his allegations including his refusal to concede defeat in the 2020 presidential election, incitement of Capital riot, mishandling of classified documents and damaging records.



The former president reacted furiously, calling the search a political assault to block him from running in 2024 as he announced his bid for the 2024 presidential candidacy. The opposition Republican Party warned a possible Congressional probe into the legitimacy of the Trump investigations. The Capitol Hill is now expected to plunge into a lengthy political turmoil.



The FBI search was reportedly tied to Trump's potential mishandling of confidential documents. As allegations grew against Trump that he took with him when he left the White House in January 2021 some 15 boxes containing classified documents including the letter he received from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the U.S. National Archives asked the Department of Justice to investigate former President Donald Trump this February.



Some Republicans discredited the search, arguing that the Biden administration with declining approval rating due to issues such as high inflation manipulated it to rally its anti-Trump supporters and political moderates for the midterm elections. The Republican Party threatened a probe into the agency regarding the surprise search if they win back the House in the midterms in November.



