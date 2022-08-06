Girls' Generation announce their comeback. August. 06, 2022 07:27. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

"We are the biggest fans of Girls Generation. It wasn't easy to get every member on board for the project, but we all want to stick together as a group."



Girls Generation leader Taeyeon said in the press conference held on Friday promoting the group's seventh album titled ‘FOREVER1.‘ After a five-year hiatus since 2017 when the group released its sixth album, Girls Generation came back with all eight members participating to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the group's debut. Along with Taeyeon, all the rest of the members - Sunny, Tiffany, Sooyoung, Hyoyeon, Seohyun, Yoona and Yuri - joined the event.



On how the group could stay together for 15 years, Yuri said that keeping one's place for a long time increasingly felt like a big deal these days and that it meant huge for the members as well to stick together as one for 15 years. She added that each of them has been working hard to stay together as a whole despite their busy individual projects.



The album features a total of 10 singles, including the title track ‘FOREVER1’ and songs written by the members such as ‘Seventeen’ and ‘Villain.‘ The title track was produced by Kenzi who also created the group's hit singles such as ‘Into the New World’ and ‘Oh!’ ‘FOREVER1’ is pop dance music yet requiring high vocal skills. It is featured with melodies from the group's debut success ‘Into the New World.’ Sooyoung said she suggested the producer to include in the new song some part that reminds the listeners of their classic ‘Into the New World.‘ She continued that it would be nice if the new title becomes yet another ‘Into the New World.‘



When the group debuted, Girls Generation members were aged between 16 and 18. The youngest Seohyun turned 31 this year. After spending their teens and 20s, the members vowed to stay together, moving into their 30s together.



