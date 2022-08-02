Former K-pop girl group members make a comeback. August. 02, 2022 07:45. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

The second generation of girl group members popular from late 2000 to the early 2010 have staged comebacks as solos. HyunA and Sunye from the Wonder Girls, as well as Nicole from Kara, who debuted in 2007, have launched new albums. Their music is quite popular amid the new albums of fourth-generation girl groups including Aespa, ITZY, Black Pink and NewJeans.



HyunA was the first to launch the comeback with her eighth mini album Nabillera, issued in one and a half years after her previous album ‘I'm not cool.’ The album, released on July 20, was created to celebrate the 15th year of HyunA's debut and includes five songs including the title song Nabillera, Bad Dog, and Whatever. The lyrics of Nabillera were written by HyunA herself, as well as PSY, who runs HyunA's entertainment agency P Nation, and her boyfriend rapper Dawn. The song is a Latin dance number that has an addictive hook to the lyrics ‘Nabillera,’ choreographed with moves like butterflies, and was well received as ‘typically HyunA.’



Sunye launched her new solo album titled ‘Genuine’ on July 26, her first since her debut 15 years ago and nine years since she suspended Wonder Girls activities after her marriage in 2013. She participated in the writing the lyrics of four songs including ‘Just A Dancer’ and ‘Glass Heart.’ "I worked hard to keep every detail as it was the first time for me to take part in the producing on my own,” Sunye said. “The fast pace of media technology and various neologisms made me feel the impact of my absence over the last decade.” Her medium tempo dance number ‘Just A Dancer’ was received well among fans who welcomed her comeback and said that her performance stays top-notch even though 10 years has passed.



Nicole's digital single ‘YOU.F.O,’ issued on July 27, is her new album in eight years since her first mini album in 2014. Nicole compared the emotions of new love to a universe. The album was participated by Korean American Steven Lee, known for writing and arranging songs such as ‘Nonstop’ and ‘Secret Garden’ by Oh My Girl, as well as songwriter Sebastian Thott, known for writing songs for Celine Dion and Westlife.



한국어