Gov’t determined to hasten implementing public actions. July. 07, 2022 08:08. by Kyung-Suk Kang coolup@donga.com.

For the first time since President Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration, the key members of the People Power Party and the government, and the President’s Office attended the high-level consultation session on Wednesday to roll out measures against the recent surge in inflation.



At the high-level consultation held at the prime minister’s official residence, consensus was reached that top priority must be placed at the present issues of the public including price stabilization, according to ruling party spokesperson Heo Eun-a. Price action plans for oil price, agriculture, livestock, fisheries and food products are going to be implemented quickly. Under the agreement, the government will speed up the process for emergency life stabilization subsidy for the low-income class, energy voucher and 2nd revised supplementary budget for corporate taxies and bus drivers.



The spokesperson said at the afternoon briefing, the party suggested the government officials including the prime minister and others to visit the daily living sites so that the officials could feel general public’s difficulties and the government decided to actively promote the plans. Decisions have been made to promote the legislation directly related to economic activation and stabilization of people’s lives.



