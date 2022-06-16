Netflix plans for Squid Game reality show with 5.9 billion won prize. June. 16, 2022 07:44. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

Netflix announced on Tuesday (local time) that it will host Squid Game reality series with a 4.56 million dollar prize.



The streaming company announced via its Twitter account that it will produce 10-episode series titled “Squid Game: The Challenge” where participants compete for a 4.56 million dollar prize based on the popular Netflix show “Squid Game.” A final winner will be decided by games featured in the original show and additional games. Netflix said participants wouldn’t get hurt unlike in the drama show. “The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” the streaming service said.



Anybody who can speak English can apply for participation on SquidGameCasting.com regardless of their nationality. The series will be filmed in the U.K.



“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. “We will turn the fictional world into reality,” Netflix Vice President Brandon Riegg said. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”



“Squid Game,” which showcases a survival game between participants for a 45.6 billion won prize, holds the record for Netflix’s most popular series of all time.



