Tottenham to face Sevilla in July in South Korea. May. 25, 2022 08:08. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur will face La Liga club Sevilla FC in South Korea as part of their summer tour. South Korean football fans will get a chance to see the match between the two strong European teams, which have advanced to the UEFA Champions League.



Tottenham and Sevilla will play pre-season friendlies at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon on July 16. Tottenham announced on their official Instagram account that they will face Sevilla FC in the second match of their pre-season tour of Korea this summer. The five major European football leagues, including the English Premier League (EPL), start the season in every August and continue until May of the following year. During the pre-season, which lasts about three months, European football teams would sometimes make international tours for fans around the world.



Tottenham and Sevilla both finished fourth in their leagues in the 2021-22 season, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Both the EPL and La Liga each have 20 teams in the leagues, and both teams finished the season with 71 and 70 points, respectively. Sevilla is ranked 12th in the UEFA club rankings for the 2021-22 season, two places higher than Tottenham (14th). Sevilla, which is one of the best teams of the La Liga, have won a record six UEFA Europa League titles. The Europa League is the second tier of European club football competitions, after the Champions League.



