Washington watches North Korea’s diplomatic signal

A senior U.S. State Department official said on Aug. 7 that Washington "notes with interest" a recent statement by Kim Yo Jong, deputy director of the Workers’ Party of Korea, suggesting the North may be open to talks if its status as a nuclear-armed state is acknowledged. The official also called South Korea’s recent conciliatory steps—including the postponement of joint military drills and the dismantling of border loudspeakers—“meaningful.” With the Korea-U.S. summit approaching, some analysts believe Washington, while pushing for Seoul to take the lead in defense efforts, may not rule out engaging with Pyongyang on nuclear disarmament.Seth Bailey, acting deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and special representative for North Korea, addressed the issue at an annual briefing hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. "We have seen high-level remarks from the North Korean leadership, including the recent statement by Kim Yo Jong," Bailey said. "We are taking note of her comments with interest." On July 29, Kim said the personal relationship between “our head of state (Kim Jong Un) and the current U.S. president (Donald Trump)” remains intact but added that aligning such personal ties with denuclearization goals “would be an insult to the other party.”Bailey also referenced the 2018 Singapore joint statement, emphasizing that “since beginning his second term, President Trump has made it clear he is willing to engage with North Korea to advance the policy goals outlined in that agreement.” His remarks highlighted the administration’s readiness to resume dialogue aimed at improving bilateral relations. The Singapore agreement included commitments to normalize diplomatic ties, pursue complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, establish a lasting peace regime, and recover the remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action.Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com