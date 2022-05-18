Nicklaus declines over $100 million offer out of loyalty to PGA Tour. May. 18, 2022 08:00. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

The legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, who is nicknamed the “Golden Bear,” turned down a 130 billion won offer and decided to stay with the PGA Tour.



Nicklaus told the Fire Pit Collective that he was offered to be the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series but turned it down, according to foreign media, such as ESPN and Guardian on May 17.



“I was offered something in excess of $100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg Norman is doing,” Nicklaus said. Golf legend Greg Norman, 67, is currently serving as CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which hosts the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Nicklaus turned down the offer from LIV Golf Invitational twice. “I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said, ‘Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour,’” Nicklaus said.



Nicklaus is a legendary golfer, who won 73 PGA events. That includes 18 majors, such as six Masters, five PGA Championships, and three The Open Championships.



It is the most PGA Tour wins, surpassing Tiger Woods’ 15 major wins. Nicklaus is a golfer who best represents the PGA Tour. He was named the greatest golfer of all time by the PGA in 2018.



“My advice to Phil? My advice to Phil would be to be patient. The world is a very forgiving place. But he’s the one who has to decide where he wants to play and what he wants to do,” said Nicklaus to Phil Mickelson, who has been supporting LIV Golf Invitational. Mickelson withdrew from 2022 PGA Championship, the season’s second major that starts from May 19.



