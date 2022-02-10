KIA becomes best-selling brand in UK. February. 10, 2022 07:52. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

KIA has become the best-selling brand in the UK for the first time in 31 years since the South Korean motor company entered the UK car market.



According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders on Wednesday (local time), KIA sold 10,504 units in the UK last month, up 67.5 percent in comparison to the same month of last year, beating other carmakers, such as Audi (8,567), Volkswagen (8,514), BMW (8,380) and Toyota (8,030). It achieved the market share of 9.1 percent. Meanwhile, Hyundai ranked No. 9 selling 5,624 units.



It is the first time KIA took the top spot in terms of monthly sales since it entered the UK car market in 1991. The success was led by Kia Sportage and Niro. Kia Sportage, which hit the market last month, sold 3,458 units within a month, becoming the best-selling single model. With an increased demand for eco-friendly vehicles in the country, electric vehicles, including the Niro sold 2,372 units. Kia’s new electric vehicle EV6 sold more than 600 units.



Kia’s vehicles are being lauded by local experts. The EV6 was chosen as the car of the year by “What Car?” The Sorento Hybrid was selected as the best full-sized family car by “Carbuyer.” Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia Motors UK, said the demand for Kia models has been increasing since last summer, predicting that the sales growth will continue down the road.



