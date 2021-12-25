Park avoids meeting any political leader during hospitalization. December. 25, 2021 07:29. aimhigh@donga.com,oldsport@donga.com.

Following a surprise amnesty granted to former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, all political eyes are on her next moves in the run-up to the presidential election next March. With two major candidates from the ruling and main opposition parties in neck-and-neck competition, her message may carry a lot of weight with conservative voters, which can make a difference in the election.



Lawyer Yoo Young-ha on behalf of Park spoke to reporters on Friday that she felt deeply sorry for causing public concern while expressing thanks to her supporters for endless support and encouragement. “I will do my best to receive treatments to get better so that I can express my personal thanks to the public very soon. Thank you,” according to Park’s statement.



“She has no intention of meeting anyone else including political leaders while in hospital,” said Yoo. It is expected that she will focus on getting better after her release at noon next Friday. It is interpreted that she drew the line despite some predictions that the main opposition People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and other opposition party leaders may visit Park while she is in hospital.



