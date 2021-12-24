Go to contents

Editions

ENGLISH

Gold ring with depictions of Jesus Christ found in ancient shipwreck

한국어

Gold ring with depictions of Jesus Christ found in ancient shipwreck

Posted December. 24, 2021 07:45,   

Updated December. 24, 2021 07:45

한국어

A golden ring with a third-century Roman Christian symbol of Jesus inscribed in its gemstone has been found in a shipwreck from the Mediterranean Sea of Israel.

The Israeli cultural heritage administration announced Wednesday that it found a trove of third-century Roman relics from two ships under the sea off the ancient port of Caesarea, including the Jesus ring. At the center of the golden ring is a green gemstone where the shape of a young shepherd carrying a lamb on his shoulder is inscribed in detail. The administration explained that the boy is a symbol of the Jesus and the ring was worn by Roman women.

The port of Caesarea was a logistics hub of the Roman empire during the infancy of Christianity. It is also known as the place where Saint Peter baptized a Roman Officer. Experts cite this as reason why the caretaker of sheep has become the symbol of Christianity. In addition to the ring, a bronze eagle figurine, bronze sculptures to ward off evil spirits, a pantomimus figurine symbolizing the Roman dancer, the ancient Roman silver, and bronze coins were found in the shipwreck.


Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com

DongA.com Most Viewed