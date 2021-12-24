Gold ring with depictions of Jesus Christ found in ancient shipwreck. December. 24, 2021 07:45. by Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com.

A golden ring with a third-century Roman Christian symbol of Jesus inscribed in its gemstone has been found in a shipwreck from the Mediterranean Sea of Israel.



The Israeli cultural heritage administration announced Wednesday that it found a trove of third-century Roman relics from two ships under the sea off the ancient port of Caesarea, including the Jesus ring. At the center of the golden ring is a green gemstone where the shape of a young shepherd carrying a lamb on his shoulder is inscribed in detail. The administration explained that the boy is a symbol of the Jesus and the ring was worn by Roman women.



The port of Caesarea was a logistics hub of the Roman empire during the infancy of Christianity. It is also known as the place where Saint Peter baptized a Roman Officer. Experts cite this as reason why the caretaker of sheep has become the symbol of Christianity. In addition to the ring, a bronze eagle figurine, bronze sculptures to ward off evil spirits, a pantomimus figurine symbolizing the Roman dancer, the ancient Roman silver, and bronze coins were found in the shipwreck.



