Former VP Al Gore ‘was a man,’ says federal judge. November. 24, 2021 07:28. weappon@donga.com.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore who accepted his election loss 20 years ago was mentioned in a trial against a supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump who broke into the Capitol on January 6 this year. The judge of the trial said Gore “was a man” compared to former President Trump who rejected the election result.



“Al Gore had a better case to argue than Mr. Trump,” Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said during a plea hearing for Capitol riot defendant Adam Johnson, according to CNN on Monday. “But he was a man about what happened to him,” he said. “He accepted it and walked away.”



Judge Walton, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, mentioned the case of Gore during the trial to target former President Trump who still hasn’t accepted his election loss. “What concerns me, sir, is that you were gullible enough to come to Washington, D.C., from Florida based on a lie,” said the judge. “And the person who inspired you to do what you do is still making those statements.”



Johnson was indicted of carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern through the Capitol building. He pleaded guilty for the theft of government property, etc. in a hearing and is subject to the sentencing of up to six months in jail, according to CNN.



