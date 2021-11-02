Over 600,000 Janssen vaccinated sign up for booster shots. November. 02, 2021 07:32. somin@donga.com.

The number of people vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen signing up for booster shots have exceeded 600,000 in only three days after advance booking was launched.



According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, 619,226 of the Janssen vaccinated population signed up for booster shots as of Sunday, which is 41.7% of the 1,485,040 people who have been vaccinated with Janssen in Korea. Booster shot reservations opened at 8 p.m. on Thursday and exceeded 600,000 as of Saturday.



“I was hesitant to sign up at first because there were no Janssen-Moderna cross vaccination cases in Korea and the decision appeared to be made quite urgently,” said Lee (age 30), an office worker who signed up on the first day of booking. “I decided, though, to go ahead thinking that those that have not received booster shots might be excluded from the Vaccine Pass program.“ “Most of the people I know have signed up. I decided to get it done early if I’m going to get the shot anyway,” said Jeong, a 31-year-old who booked the Janssen vaccine.



The Vaccine Pass is effective from Monday and required at fitness centers. Only those that have been fully vaccinated are eligible. Since the Janssen vaccines are completed on a single dose, those that have not received booster shots will not be removed from the Vaccine Pass. With recent cases of breakthrough infections occurring on Janssen vaccinations, some speculate that “booster shots may be required for Janssen vaccinations to be eligible for Vaccine Pass going forward.”



The booster shots will be available from next Monday across health care center/clinics nationwide. Booster shots will be administered in Moderna by principle but may be revised to Pfizer depending on availability. To receive a Janssen booster shot, people need to contact eligible clinics or a public health clinic.



한국어