Cleveland Cavaliers is in high spirits. October. 29, 2021 07:35. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

The Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday beat the Los Angeles Clippers by 92-79 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, recording three wins running after they lost their first two games of the season.



The Cavaliers have an unpredictable character as it lost to those who failed at making it to the previous playoff season such as the Memphis Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets while smashing top dogs such as the Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets who were qualified for the playoff.



In Thursday’s match against the Clippers who ranked 8th place in the Western Conference, the Cavaliers’ young guns such as Colin Saxton (26 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) and Darius Garland (16 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists) took the lead from the beginning. Paul George of the Clippers only showed a low field goal percentage of 30 percent with 12 points and 10 rebounds.



Super teams came across an unexpected obstacle on a path that had been expected to be successful this season. With LeBron James left on the sidelines, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Oklahoma Sooners by 115-123. As of the first part of the second quarter, the Lakers were in the lead by a gap of 26 points but the Sooners turned the tables by scoring as many as 41 points in the third quarter.



According to ESPN records, the Los Angeles Lakers did not lose all 230 games where they took the lead by more than 25 points at all over 25 years. The loss to the Sooners turned out to be an unprecedentedly shocking loss in history. The Brooklyn Nets were defeated by the Miami Heat by 93-106.



