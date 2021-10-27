Japan’s Princess Mako has married. October. 27, 2021 07:22. lovesong@donga.com.

Japan’s Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, has married her college sweetheart Kei Komuro on Tuesday. The marriage has finally taken place since the news broke out four years ago about their engagement. Considering the public opposition to their marriage, partly because of a financial dispute involving her mother-in-law, the two skipped a royal wedding, and the princess forsake a payment offered to royal females when they get married, which amounts to around 1.6 billion won.



NHK reported that the palace official registered a marriage certificate at Shibuya City Office, Tokyo. The pair became an official husband and wife, and the princess changed her name into Mako Komuro, taking the surname of her husband. “We start a new life together,” Mako said at a press conference. “There will be hardships, but we will walk together as we have until now.”



Mako left her Tokyo residence and moved to a leased mansion in Shibuya, where Kei lives. The couple will relocate to New York.



