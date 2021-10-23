Hwang ranks 3rd in 100m individual medley of FINA World Cup. October. 23, 2021 07:31. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Promising South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo became a medalist in the 2021 FINA World Cup Series.



On Day 1 of the 3rd World Cup competition held at Hamad Aquatic Center pool, Doha, Qatar, on Friday, Hwang ranked 3rd in the final of the 100m IM following Daiya Seto of Japan (51.56) and Matt Sates of South Africa (51.74). The medal is Hwang’s first international achievement in the 100m IM, which is not his no. 1 specialty – the 100m and 200m free style.



Athletes swim a shorter course of 25m than the regular 50m lane of the Olympic Games. The 100 IM is a match exclusive to short course competitions where athletes swim the butterfly stroke, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle in turn for each 25m. Hwang on Oct. 12 hit a new record of South Korea in the 200m IM among high school athletes touching in a time of 1:58:04 in the 102nd National Sports Festival with the regular course in practice.



Lee Ju-ho, the eldest of the South Korean swimming squad, tied for second with Israel’s Yakov Toumarkin in a time of 1:52.98 in the 200m backstroke following Pieter Coetze of South Africa with a record of 1:52:09. Back Su-yeon ranked 3rd in the 200m breaststroke in a time of 2:23:22.



