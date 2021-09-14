Pres. Moon Jae-in to visit US next week for UN General Assembly. September. 14, 2021 07:55. tree624@donga.com.

President Moon Jae-in will visit the U.S. from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23 to attend an annual meeting of the United National General Assembly in New York and a ceremony for the transfer of South Korean and U.S. soldiers from the Korean War in Hawaii. In his final address to the UN General Assembly scheduled on next Tuesday (local time) during his term in office, President Moon is expected to stress his willingness to promptly resume U.S.-North Korea dialogue and improve inter-Korean relations.



“This year marks the 30th anniversary of South and North Korea joining the UN,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said during Monday’s briefing. She added that President Moon’s attendance at the UN General Assembly will serve as an opportunity to reaffirm the support of the international community for efforts to advance peace on the Korean Peninsula.



During his visit to the UN, President Moon is scheduled to hold talks with the heads of states and meet with UN Secretary General António Guterres. After that, President Moon will attend a ceremony for the transfer of South Korean and U.S. soldiers from the Korean War and a ceremony conferring posthumous honors on men of merit for national independence in Hawaii.



