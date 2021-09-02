Mallwitz appointed as Chief Conductor of Konzerthausorchester Berlin. September. 02, 2021 07:29. gustav@donga.com.

Leading music journals reported on Wednesday that Joana Mallwitz (35) was appointed as the Chief Conductor of the Konzerthausorchester Berlin beginning in the 2023 season. The role will be the highest position as a female conductor in history.



Mallwitz started violin at the age of 3 and joined the conducting staff of the Theater und Orchester Heidelberg in 2006. In October 2017, the Staatstheater Nürnberg announced the appointment of Mallwitz as its general music director and in 2020, Mallwitz made her debut at the Salzburg Festival with Così fan tutte, the first female conductor directly scheduled in advance by the Salzburg Festival for an opera production.



Konzerthausorchester Berlin was founded in East Berlin in 1952, as a rival ensemble to the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra based in West Berlin, known for its leading constructing staff including Kunt Sanderling. It was succeeded by



other top constructors after Germany’s reunification such as Fischer Ivan and Christoph Eschenbach.



