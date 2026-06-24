Tucker Carlson abandons Republicans over Iran war

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a leading conservative commentator once closely aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump, has declared that he will not support Republican candidates in the U.S. midterm elections this November, citing deep disagreements over the Iran war.Carlson, 57, made the announcement on the June 18 episode of his podcast "Can't Be Censored." "I have voted Republican my entire life and spent the past 35 years consistently defending the party, but I will no longer support it," he said. Accusing Republicans of placing Israel's security ahead of U.S. interests during the Iran conflict, Carlson argued that he could not back "a party that is not loyal to the United States and puts the interests of a foreign country first."He also suggested that many supporters could follow his lead if he withdrew his backing from the Republican Party. U.S. political outlet Axios described the dispute as a sign of widening fractures within MAGA, the "Make America Great Again" movement that forms the core of Trump's political base, as the country heads toward the midterm elections.Carlson stressed, however, that his break with Republicans does not mean he plans to support the Democratic Party. He also acknowledged uncertainty about what political path he intends to take next.Widely regarded as one of the key figures who helped unify MAGA supporters during the November 2024 presidential election, Carlson has emerged as one of Trump's most vocal critics since the president returned to office. He argues that Trump has continued to pursue an interventionist foreign policy rather than the America First agenda he pledged to implement.Analysts say the Iran war, which began on Feb. 28 this year, has only strengthened Carlson's stance. A self-described conservative, he has long opposed U.S. military involvement overseas. Carlson contends that conflicts such as the Iraq War and the war in Afghanistan inflicted lasting economic and psychological damage on Americans. In his view, ending foreign military interventions is essential to fulfilling the promise of America First.Carlson has repeatedly advanced that argument. He sharply criticized U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year and an operation in January aimed at removing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power. Reports indicate that Carlson also urged Trump, through meetings and phone conversations, to halt further overseas military involvement.He has further argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu played a central role in the outbreak of the Iran war and exerted significant influence over Trump's decisions behind the scenes. Carlson's persistent criticism of Israel and Netanyahu has led some members of the American Jewish community to accuse him of anti-Semitism.이지윤 기자 asap@donga.com