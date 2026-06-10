RESCENE rides viral buzz to success

“You’re heading to Geoje dressed like that? People there are going to scold you.”“Geoje, yay!”That brief exchange has become one of YouTube's latest viral moments. The joke came from Woni, leader of girl group RESCENE, who playfully teased Japanese member Minami, dressed in a gyaru-style outfit, on her personal YouTube channel, "Hello, I'm Woni. Nice to Meet You." Woni's remark in her Geoje dialect and Minami's matter-of-fact response quickly spread across short-form platforms, drawing millions of views. Just four months after launching, the channel has surpassed 760,000 subscribers, and RESCENE has since been appointed a promotional ambassador for the city of Geoje.In a written interview with The Dong-A Ilbo, the members of RESCENE spoke about their rapid rise in popularity. Woni said she has noticed the change as the group's song “LOVE ATTACK” continues climbing the charts.“I'm still surprised and grateful that more people recognize RESCENE,” she said.Minami added, “Whenever we perform at festivals or events, I see more people happy to see us. That's when I realize we're growing step by step.”● Geoje meme helps RESCENE break throughRESCENE, consisting of Woni, Liv, Minami, May and Zena, debuted in March 2024 under The Muze Entertainment. The agency is led by singer Lee Ju-heon, a Berklee College of Music graduate and former member of the male group Highbrow.The group's recent surge in popularity was driven not by television appearances but by its own online content. Minami's laid-back gyaru persona, Woni's easygoing Geoje dialect and Zena's Gyeongju accent, which earned her the nickname “Silla Princess,” helped distinguish the members and attract viewers.A video uploaded about two weeks ago featuring Minami and Woni, titled “We Came to Geoje With a Gyaru,” had accumulated nearly 6.4 million views as of June 9. Clips from the video spread rapidly online, including scenes of Woni, dressed in a black tracksuit, introducing herself to local residents as “Deok-yeon's daughter,” and Minami suddenly performing a para para dance. Two additional videos featuring Woni and Zena speaking in Gyeongsang dialect have each surpassed 4 million views.Many viewers have responded to the members' natural chemistry rather than carefully crafted personas. Woni said she became convinced audiences would appreciate the members' playful personalities and genuine warmth.Minami said that while she experimented with different speaking styles on the first day of filming, the gyaru style immediately felt natural.Woni's personal channel grew out of driving lesson content she filmed with comedians Lee Sun-min and Yoo Young-woo.“I worried about launching the channel until the very last minute because I felt a lot of pressure,” Woni said. “But I decided to give it a try because I wanted more people to learn about RESCENE.”● Viral popularity boosts group's musicThe renewed attention has also benefited RESCENE's music, which is built around the concept of expressing fragrance through sound.Released in August 2024, “LOVE ATTACK” climbed to No. 7 on Melon's Top 100 chart as of midnight on June 9. Other songs, including “Runaway,” “Deja Vu” and “Pinball,” have also drawn increased attention.The members described RESCENE's appeal as the contrast between its stage image and everyday personalities.Woni said each member brings a distinct “scent” that comes together to create the group's unique identity.Zena said that while RESCENE presents dreamy, uplifting and playful music on stage, its YouTube content shows a more relaxed and natural side.Interest is also growing in the two members who have yet to appear on Woni's channel.Liv said she hopes to show viewers her most genuine self, while May said watching the other members has left her feeling both excited and motivated to meet expectations.RESCENE plans to release a remake single next month. “It’s a song many people already know, but it will also show a side of RESCENE they may not expect,” Zena said. “We're preparing it with great excitement, and we hope people look forward to it.”사지원 4g1@donga.com