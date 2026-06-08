"Getting Faster with Every Use": A Hands-On Review of the AI Quick Delivery Service, dver Call AI

Official dver website / Source = dver

dver Call AI service / Source = dver

An image of the call log from a dver Call AI quick delivery order converted to text / Source = IT DongA

Once the call ends, a payment request message is sent via KakaoTalk / Source=IT DongA

The traditional method for booking quick delivery services has largely remained the same. Typically, you place a call, a human operator answers, and you dictate the pickup location, destination, and recipient details one by one. However, this analog approach, relying on phone calls and manual entries, often led to inefficiencies in processes ranging from order intake to dispatching and customer support. During late nights or early mornings, services were unavailable, forcing customers to wait until the next morning.\dver corp, an AI-based last-mile logistics platform company, is a startup that is transforming the operational landscape of the industry through AI transformation (AX). It currently offers dver, an AI-powered digital quick delivery platform for enterprises, providing web and app-based automated order processing, real-time location tracking, and 24/7 automated monitoring.Smart Enterprise Logistics: From Competition to SymbiosisStarting as a web and app-based digital platform, dver launched dver Call AI last May. dver Call AI is a service where an AI agent handles phone orders. It is distinguished not merely by simple Automated Response System (ARS), but by its use of a Large Language Model (LLM)-based AI agent structure that performs practical tasks, including order reception, inquiry, and cancellation. An official from dver emphasized, "We have advanced our consultation structure based on over 10 million real logistics order data points and implemented a multimodal, low-latency real-time voice processing architecture to enable natural conversations."Even with a web and app system already in place, the reason dver developed a service integrated with telephony lies in the unique characteristics of the logistics market. In the enterprise logistics sector, where phone calls and manual processes still dominate, dver determined that rather than focusing solely on the growth of its own platform, it was necessary to join hands with the industry to transform the entire ecosystem.However, small and medium-sized quick delivery companies often struggle with digital transformation due to cost burdens. dver focused on the fact that integrating AI could enhance operational efficiency without significantly altering existing methods. Consequently, dver Call AI can be easily adopted without the need for separate development personnel or digital training. The dver official stated, "By entrusting simple, repetitive tasks to AI, existing consultation staff can focus on core duties such as major account management, claim handling, and sales," adding, "Our goal is to build an ecosystem of mutual growth by utilizing AI technology."I tried out dver Call AI firsthand to see how it differs from traditional quick delivery services or the dver app. You can simply sign up via "Customer Registration" on the official dver Call AI website. While registering a card is not mandatory, frequent users will find it useful to pre-register their cards for automatic payment during orders.Upon using it, the process through to order completion was swift. Without the need to install a separate app or access a website, you simply call the service number, and an AI agent answers immediately without any hold music. The AI agent asks for the destination address, recipient's name and contact information, and item type in sequence. The AI agent minimizes unnecessary chatter and procedures, and both its speech content and conversational flow are natural. Furthermore, even if you state all the details at once, such as "The recipient is Gil-don Hong, 010-1234-5678, I'd like to send a package," it processes the information and completes the request.dver Call AI truly shines as usage history accumulates. When a delivery is completed to a person at a specific address, the information is stored in a personalized database based on the caller's phone number. In the future, even if you only say part of the address or name, the AI retrieves it. Thanks to this "favorites" feature, order processing becomes faster as you build up a history. This can also be linked with existing quick delivery company databases. It is an optimized feature for businesses that frequently require repetitive quick deliveries. If other members are stored at the same address, it even displays attention to detail by asking for confirmation, such as, "Would you like to send it to Deputy Manager Kim or Manager Park, who are registered at that address?"Released last May, dver Call AI will operate as a beta version until the end of July before its official launch. During this period, order reception is available on weekdays from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, while deliveries run 24/7. If you need a delivery outside of order reception hours, you can schedule a pickup time when placing your order. You can specify the desired time, such as "Please pick it up at 2:00 PM."It is also possible to change the pickup location during the call. It also answers various delivery-related questions, such as delivery fees and estimated time. It provides real-time guidance on rates and times calculated based on the pickup and destination locations. Once the delivery information is relayed over the phone, a payment and card registration request message is sent via the dver channel on KakaoTalk. Following the instructions to proceed with payment completes the process.However, there is still room for improvement. There were occasional instances where the AI could not understand the user if their pronunciation was unclear or involved proper nouns. Consequently, there were times when it failed to recognize the address. For example, in the case of new road name addresses that are difficult to pronounce, such as "dver's headquarters address '301, Dokmak-ro'", providing 2-3 pieces of information together—such as "301, Dokmak-ro, Mapo-gu" or "301, Dokmak-ro, Ilyang Building"—increases recognition accuracy.dver Call AI is expected to be useful for small business owners and corporate staff who frequently use quick delivery services. It is particularly effective for those working in logistics fields where smartphone or PC usage is difficult, such as fish market merchants, or for users who had to recite addresses every time for repetitive shipments. It also offers a solution for those who cannot operate apps while driving, all handled via phone. Since it utilizes a familiar method, there is no burden of adjustment. dver added, "We aim to create an inclusive AX environment by combining AI with the phone—a medium familiar to the elderly, the visually impaired, and other digitally marginalized groups."Furthermore, dver emphasized, "We aim to build a logistics AX ecosystem that coexists with traditional transport and freight forwarding companies based on AI technology, and ultimately, our goal is to create an environment where anyone can easily enjoy AI services across various industries, including not just logistics, but daily life and transportation."By Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)