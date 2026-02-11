LG’s EXAONE Path leads cancer diagnosis accuracy

An in-house study found that EXAONE Path 2.5, a disease and genetic analysis artificial intelligence model unveiled late last year by LG AI Research, ranks among the top performers compared with leading global AI models.According to LG on Feb. 10, EXAONE Path 2.5 achieved an accuracy rate of 76.75 percent in a recent cancer diagnosis performance evaluation conducted by LG AI Research, outperforming all other models assessed. The comparison included TITAN and UNI2-h, developed by a research team led by Professor Faisal Mahmood of Harvard Medical School, Microsoft’s Gigapath, and H-optimus-0 from French AI company Bioptimus.LG AI Research tested EXAONE Path 2.5 alongside these open-source models using clinical data on colorectal cancer and lung adenocarcinoma from hospitals in South Korea-U.S. The evaluation measured each model’s ability to accurately detect tumors and identify genetic mutations.EXAONE Path 2.5 led the evaluation with an accuracy rate of 76.75 percent, followed by UNI2-h at 76.16 percent, H-optimus-0 at 75.78 percent, TITAN at 73.20 percent, and Gigapath at 71.43 percent. LG said that when assessed using performance metrics developed by Professor Mahmood’s research team, EXAONE Path 2.5 ranked second with a diagnostic accuracy of 69.8 percent, slightly behind TITAN at 71.4 percent.Beyond LG, several South Korean companies have recently stepped up efforts to enter the medical AI market, including Lunit and Vuno. On Feb. 5, Lunit was selected as the final provider of a breast cancer screening solution for Malta, a member state of the European Union. Under the agreement, the company will supply AI-based breast cancer screening solutions to the Maltese government for seven years.Vuno has developed an AI-based cardiac arrest prediction solution that has been adopted by roughly 100 hospitals in South Korea. Revenue from the solution reached 25.7 billion won last year, an 18 percent increase from the previous year. The company is also pursuing expansion into overseas markets, including the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.박현익기자 beepark@donga.com