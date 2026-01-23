KATSEYE to perform at 2026 Grammy Awards

KATSEYE, a Korea-U.S. joint girl group under HYBE that rose to global prominence last year, will take the stage at the Grammy Awards next month.The Recording Academy, which hosts the ceremony, announced on Jan. 21 local time that the eight nominees for the 2026 Best New Artist award, including KATSEYE, will perform during the event.In addition to its Best New Artist nomination, KATSEYE is also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The group was formed through the global audition project "The Debut: Dream Academy," jointly led by HYBE and Geffen Records, and debuted in June 2024. Since then, its singles "Gnarly," "Gabriela" and "Internet Girl" have all entered the Billboard Hot 100, drawing widespread critical and commercial attention.The 2026 Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, could feature several K-pop artists in major categories, raising the possibility that a Korean pop act could win a Grammy for the first time. While soprano Sumi Jo won Best Opera Recording in 1993, no Korean artist from the popular music sector has ever received the award.BLACKPINK’s Rosé earned nominations in multiple categories, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on "APT.," as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year. "Golden" the original soundtrack from the Netflix animated film K-pop Demon Hunters, earned nominations in five categories, including Song of the Year, alongside "APT."사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com