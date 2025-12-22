"Medicube AGR Booster Vibration Cleanser" that cleanses, manages contours, and finishes all at once

Booster Vibration Cleanser and Booster Pro Mini Plus / source = IT dongA

The "home beauty device" market, which allows for convenient daily management, is growing rapidly. Using devices for skincare is no longer an unfamiliar practice. As high-performance devices that assist in cleansing, absorption, and contour management—while being less burdensome compared to professional clinical procedures—emerge consecutively, they are broadening the scope of home care.At the heart of this growth in the home beauty device market is the Korean healthcare company APR. Medicube, APR’s flagship beauty brand, has been leading the market since 2021 by introducing the AGE-R device line. Through products such as Booster Pro, Ultra Tune 40.68, and High Focus Shot Plus, they have successfully implemented professional aesthetic medical technologies—including Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS), Radio Frequency (RF), and High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)—for home use.Notably, the Booster Pro has become a popular device, selling an average of over 1 million units annually since its launch in October 2023. Additionally, the Booster Pro Mini Plus is a practical version of the Booster Pro that focuses on skin boosting (radiance and absorption promotion) functions. Its advantages include high portability and an affordable price point that the 1020 generation can access without financial burden. With an absorption rate 6.2 times higher than manual application, it assists in ▲skin soothing ▲whitening and radiance ▲sebum control and ▲absorption promotion care.APR is adopting a "platform strategy" that expands functionality centered on the Booster Pro Mini Plus, which led the popularization of skin boosting care. The Booster Vibration Cleanser introduced here is part of that strategy; it is a new-concept cleansing device used by attaching it as a head to the Booster Pro Mini Plus body.The core of the Booster Vibration Cleanser is its dual structure of "ultra-fine vibration + EMS," providing contour management simultaneously with the essential routine of face washing. 1,037 ultra-fine silicone brushes, designed in eight different thicknesses, adhere closely to the skin texture to remove blackheads, impurities, and fine dust. Maximum ultra-fine vibrations reaching up to 39,000 times (at level 5) are delivered for approximately 3 minutes. According to the results of human application tests conducted by APR, it demonstrated a makeup cleansing power 133% higher than manual face washing.In particular, the differentiator of the Booster Vibration Cleanser is the "11-line" shaped EMS recognition sensor located at the upper part of the head. This stimulates the micro-muscles within the user’s facial skin during washing and helps the user experience effects such as puffiness relief and pore elasticity improvement. Human application test results showed improvement effects of 575% for external skin elasticity and 450% for sagging jawlines compared to manual washing.I personally verified the cleansing power of the Booster Vibration Cleanser. I have dry skin with significant redness, blemishes, and blackheads. First, I covered the skin tone and blemishes with Medicube Pro Glutathione Glow Cushion, then attempted cleansing while the foundation’s adherence was well-maintained.The usage is simple. After mounting the cleanser head onto the Booster Pro Mini Plus, press and hold the power button to turn it on. Note that the cleanser head does not operate independently and is not compatible with the older model, the "Booster Pro Mini." The silicone cleansing head felt lightweight even with the Booster Pro Mini Plus attached and was comfortable to hold due to its appropriate size. For reference, the silicone used in the head passed tests by the international certification body (SGS) as a material where no harmful substances were detected.Pressing the button on the body once briefly allows you to select the desired vibration intensity from levels 1 to 5, and pressing it twice briefly allows you to choose from three cleansing modes. Usually, I use "Red Mode (Daily Cleansing)" for skin texture and sebum care, and I manage accumulated sebum with "Blue Mode (Deep Cleansing)" once or twice a week. On days when the skin is sensitive, I care for it gently with "Purple Mode (Mild Cleansing)."The Booster Vibration Cleanser is used with foam cleansers or cleansing oils. I used Medicube PDRN Gel-to-Foam Cleanser together. Of course, it is acceptable even if it is not a Medicube product, but it is better to avoid highly irritating products like scrubs. When using, wet the face with lukewarm water and apply an appropriate amount of cleanser to the brush. After sufficiently wetting the brush with water, rub the center in the palm of your hand to create foam before use. When using an oil cleanser, apply oil to a dry face, then massage with a wet brush to emulsify the product. When used with cleansing oil, EMS stimulation is delivered more deeply.I used the device starting from vibration levels 1-2 with Daily Mode and Mild Mode. Roll the device focusing on the cheeks, forehead, and chin for the recommended usage time of 3 minutes. It is best to avoid the eye area and lips. An alarm sounds every minute, and it automatically shuts off after 3 minutes of use. It can be used once a day every day in this manner, but for sensitive skin, it is better to use it only 2-3 times a week.The first change felt immediately after use is the sensation that it "cleanses well." Even thick cushion makeup was wiped clean without residue. There was no feeling of skin pulling. I usually have a habit of washing my face strongly with my hands, but using the vibration cleanser delivered uniform three-dimensional vibrations evenly across the skin, allowing for cleansing with significantly reduced irritation. A particularly satisfying part was the detail of the head design. While general cleansing devices are round, the AGE-R Booster Vibration Cleanser has a narrow triangular upper part, cleansing curved areas like the nostrils and chin without leaving gaps.The convenience of use is also excellent. You can adjust the mode and intensity according to skin condition with a few button presses, and head replacement is simple, so even users who frequently neglected devices can easily reach for it. Smart management is also possible through app linkage. Additionally, while water and foam continued to flow on the head, I could use it with peace of mind thanks to the water-resistant function. Cleaning is finished just by rinsing it under running water after use.The inclusion of a contour management function in a daily repeating routine like cleansing is also the long-term value of this product. Although I did not see dramatic changes immediately, my face looked much more refreshed after use. Meanwhile, if you have sensitive skin, you might feel heat due to the EMS, so it is better to use it at a low level. Also, take care to avoid use on areas touching the eyelids or eyeballs. The EMS function can be turned on and off in the AGE-R app.Furthermore, combining it with the Booster Pro Mini Plus doubles its utility. The strength is that you can move directly to absorption promotion care right after washing. The Booster Pro Mini Plus uses Electroporation (EP) technology to instantaneously form "embo-holes" in the skin, allowing active ingredients of cosmetics to be quickly absorbed into the deep layers of the skin. It increases the absorption rate by 625% compared to applying skincare products by hand, helping with various skin concerns such as skin soothing, whitening, sebum control, and radiance.The Booster Pro Mini Plus allows for customized care according to three modes: ▲Red Mode (trace/whitening care) ▲Blue Mode (trouble/sebum control) ▲Purple Mode (absorption enhancement/radiance care). Usage is as simple as cleansing. Pressing the button on the body once briefly allows you to select the desired vibration intensity from levels 1 to 5, and pressing it twice briefly allows you to choose from three care modes.After finishing cleansing, I applied skincare products and used it, and the skin was quickly soothed. It can be used not only with the skincare products the user already uses but also after applying a mask pack. Thanks to the teardrop-shaped head of the Booster Pro Mini Plus, care can be provided without blind spots, and it is safe to use with medical SUS (Stainless Steel) material. Note that it should be used for 5 minutes 1-3 times a day every day, and it must be used after applying basic skincare products.The price of the set combining the Booster Vibration Cleanser and Mini Plus is 158,900 KRW based on the Medicube official online mall. Owners of the Booster Pro Mini Plus can purchase only the head separately for 49,000 KRW at the Medicube official online mall. Since the Booster Pro Mini Plus is priced reasonably compared to other brands and can add cleansing management, purchasing the set is cost-efficient.Medicube’s AGE-R Booster Vibration Cleanser is a product that transforms face washing from a simple act of washing into the start of skin management. It differentiates itself by remaining faithful to the basics of cleansing with excellent cleaning power while integrating EMS functions to allow contour management at once. Furthermore, leading to absorption promotion through the Booster Pro Mini Plus enables efficient daily skincare. It is a product worth noting for people who want to improve their skin condition through consistent daily management or for home beauty device beginners.By Ye-ji Kim (yj@itdonga.com)