Lee backs treason court, second special investigation plan

President Lee Jae-myung said on Dec. 3 that even after the special investigation into treason ends, it will be difficult to simply cover this up, adding that treating a deeply embedded, deadly cancer cannot be completed so easily. His remarks came as he expressed support for a second comprehensive special investigation and the creation of a court dedicated to treason cases, initiatives being advanced by the Democratic Party on the first anniversary of the illegal emergency martial law of December 3.In a special public statement from the presidential office in Yongsan that morning, Lee said, "The revolution of light’ is not over. Strict punishment for those involved in the personal coup is just the beginning.” He compared the effort to the Moon Jae-in administration’s campaign to root out past corruption, adding, “Punishing treason and addressing past wrongs are on a different level. The treasonous situation is still ongoing. We are currently suppressing it.”Addressing the need for a second comprehensive special investigation, Lee said, “Whether it is a special investigation headquarters or something else, the investigation must continue. But is it appropriate for the government to carry out this investigation? It will provoke enormous political controversy. We will trust the National Assembly and wait.” His remarks suggested that, rather than leaving treason cases to the police as the three current special investigations—on treason, Kim Geon-hee, and Sergeant Chae—wind down, it would be preferable to pursue the matter through an additional special investigation. The People Power Party has criticized the plan as an attempt to exploit treason for next year’s local elections. Lee countered, emphasizing, “Unity does not mean covering things up. If issues are patched over and seem resolved, they will recur later.”On the proposed court dedicated to treason cases, Lee said, “The National Assembly has its responsibilities, the executive branch has its responsibilities, and the judiciary likewise has its responsibilities. The decision to establish a court dedicated to treason cases should be made wisely by the National Assembly.” His remarks emphasized that the legislature, not the judiciary, holds the authority to establish such a court, despite opposition from the Supreme Court, which warned it could undermine judicial independence. Earlier, Lee questioned claims of unconstitutionality, asking, “What is unconstitutional about this?”By supporting the second comprehensive special investigation and the court dedicated to treason cases, Lee is likely to provide momentum for the Democratic Party’s related legislative initiatives. On the same day, the Democratic Party submitted the “Special Act on Treason,” which includes the establishment of a court dedicated to treason cases, to the full meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee. Despite opposition from the People Power Party and the judiciary, the Democratic Party intends to pass judicial reform bills, including the Special Act on Treason, within this month.Meanwhile, Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae met with President Lee during a luncheon with five key officials and said, “Not all citizens will agree with the judiciary’s decisions,” adding, “It is advisable for judicial system reforms to proceed with caution.”Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com