Worldwide condolences, donations pour in after Hong Kong fire

A large fire that broke out in a high-rise apartment complex in Tai Po, northern Hong Kong, on Nov. 25 was fully extinguished three days later, on Nov. 28. As of that day, 94 people had died, and most of the roughly 200 missing were reported to be elderly, raising concerns that the death toll could rise further. Condolences and donations have been pouring in from around the world.President Lee Jae-myung posted on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, on Nov. 28 in both Korean and Chinese, saying, “I offer my sincere condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident and to their families. I support the swift recovery and rebuilding efforts.” He added, “I extend my deep gratitude to the hundreds of rescue workers and volunteers risking their lives to save others,” and expressed hope for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safe return of the missing.Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who has faced tense relations with China over remarks about possible intervention in Taiwan, also offered her condolences. On Nov. 27, she said, “I mourn the victims and offer my deepest sympathies to their families. I sincerely hope for the comfort of those affected.”K-pop artists and major entertainment agencies joined the wave of donations. The girl group (G)I-DLE, which includes Chinese member Yuqi, donated 1 million yuan (about 200 million won) to local charities. Similarly, the girl group aespa, which includes Chinese member Ningning, pledged 500,000 Hong Kong dollars (about 94 million won) to the Hong Kong Red Cross. JYP Entertainment announced on Weibo that it had donated 2 million Hong Kong dollars (roughly 377 million won) to local charities. SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment each donated 1 million Hong Kong dollars (about 190 million won), while APAC, part of HYBE Music Group, contributed 500 million won.Meanwhile, the year-end award ceremony, the 2025 MAMA Awards, organized by cable channel Mnet and scheduled for Nov. 28 and 29 at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium, canceled its red carpet events out of respect for the victims. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those experiencing hardship amid the great loss and anxiety caused by this accident,” the organizers said. “We believe in the healing and unifying power of music. We hope it can offer even a small measure of comfort and courage to everyone.”Chul-Jung Kim tnf@donga.com