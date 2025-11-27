SeoulTech Targets Global Stage: Driving Open Innovation for K-Startups at ILS 2025

SeoulTech incubated startups undergo preparatory training ahead of ILS 2025/ source=SeoulTech

An official from ILS 2025 briefs attendees on global expansion opportunities / Source=SeoulTech

The Startup Support Foundation at Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech) announced it is ramping up its global support initiatives by leading a delegation of six incubated startups to the ‘Innovation Leaders Summit (ILS) 2025’ in Tokyo.ILS has established itself as Asia’s premier platform for open innovation. As of 2024, the summit convened 110 major global corporations and 800 startups to discuss collaborative opportunities. With active participation from key Japanese accelerators (ACs), venture capitalists (VCs), universities, and government bodies searching for the next generation of global startups, the event has facilitated dozens of M&A deals, cementing its status as a world-class growth support venue.SeoulTech’s decision to utilize ILS as a vehicle for global expansion and open innovation is rooted in a proven track record. During ILS 2024, the university successfully showcased four companies from its "Initial Startup Package" program: PlayMonkey (online play/care for children), Blast (no-code LLM service creator), HiProtocol (cross-chain liquidity aggregator and middleware infrastructure), and Digital Log Technologies (AI SaaS for marketing digitization). The initiative yielded substantial results, generating 43 business consultations valued at approximately $2.11 million (approx. KRW 3.11 billion).Founders who participated in the 2024 delegation reported high satisfaction, rating the program 4.7 out of 5 in post-event surveys. Participants cited networking with overseas conglomerates and the comprehensive logistical support—including professional interpretation and dedicated exhibition booths—as the program's most valuable assets.Building on last year's momentum, SeoulTech has devised a strategy to maximize impact at ILS 2025. The center has expanded the cohort size from four to six companies and broadened eligibility to include high-potential ventures from the "Preliminary Startup Package" track, alongside those in the early growth phase.The center is also refining its market entry roadmap. New measures include an upgraded Japanese market analysis and a more sophisticated buyer discovery process to lay a solid foundation for local expansion. The support framework now features precise business matching to connect startups with ideal partners and curated business meet-ups. Furthermore, post-event programs have been strengthened to ensure that initial introductions evolve into follow-up meetings and concrete collaboration discussions.Running from December 1 to December 5 in Tokyo, the ILS 2025 delegation includes a diverse lineup of SeoulTech-supported innovators:• Carers: An AI and data-driven child care-tech solution.• H3 Solution: Developers of high-efficiency liquid cooling systems for servers and workstations.• Pawdlers: Creator of ‘Podly,’ a super-app connecting pets, guardians, experts, and brands.• K-Nano: A developer of semiconductor defect monitoring systems utilizing aero-measurement technology.• OnDemandBio: Innovators in bio-manufacturing based on precision fermentation technology.• OptiQ-Labs: Pioneers in the stable and scalable ion-trap quantum computer market.Participating companies are currently undergoing intensive pre-training to finalize their Japanese market analysis and technology verification strategies. The preparation focuses on upgrading global business models, while the Entrepreneurship Center provides tailored matching and consultation programs based on each company's specific capabilities. The goal is to help these startups rigorously review business feasibility and refine their market entry strategies, ensuring they capitalize on collaboration opportunities with global large and mid-sized enterprises."We are meticulously preparing the entire process—from business model coaching and corporate matching to verification methodology training and buyer discovery—to ensure our companies achieve tangible results in the global market," said a representative from the SeoulTech. "We are committed to continuously advancing policies that facilitate the overseas expansion of prospective and early-stage entrepreneurs."By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)