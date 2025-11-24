AI Tech to Break Language Barriers for K-Content: TWIGFARM Targets Media Intelligence Market

Sun-ho Park, CEO of TWIGFARM / source=IT dongA

"Connecting people across the boundaries of language, culture, and technology to create a world where anyone can empathize."Great content moves hearts, regardless of linguistic or cultural differences. Just as Korean dramas have captivated audiences in Israel and K-Pop has ignited fandoms across Europe, the intrinsic value of content does not diminish when crossing borders. This is the true power of content.However, for the emotional impact of good content to be conveyed fully, numerous barriers must still be overcome. Processes such as translation, dubbing, and subtitling are complex and costly. These hurdles remain significant obstacles as "K-Content" seeks to expand globally. Furthermore, efficient content management and flexible recreation are increasingly critical necessities.Amidst this landscape, TWIGFARM, a content AI company, is distinguishing itself by establishing a vertically integrated system that unifies everything from data construction to AI model research and Software as a Service (SaaS). Leveraging accumulated multimodal data processing technology, the company supports the entire spectrum of content recreation—including translation, dubbing, and video analysis—thereby enhancing the utilization of AI in the media sector. We met with Sun-Ho Baek, CEO of TWIGFARM, to discuss his entrepreneurial background, business strategy, and future goals.Founded in 2016, TWIGFARM helps K-Content reach global audiences by automating the translation and dubbing of broadcast and video content using Generative AI. The company name reflects the mission of growing a small twig into a large farm."We embedded TWIGFARM's founding philosophy—helping anyone share their story with the world without language barriers—into our name," Baek explained. "Our goal is to amplify the empathetic power of content through technology."Majoring in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Chung-Ang University, Baek specialized in parallel processing during graduate school. Parallel processing, a core technology enabling fast and efficient computing by executing multiple operations simultaneously, is fundamental to high-performance computing, big data, and AI environments. During his graduate studies in 2006, Baek was selected as an IT international cooperation personnel and fulfilled his military service through overseas volunteering with KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency). Two years later, he worked as a developer at the Samsung Semiconductor Research Center in Israel.Baek’s experiences as a developer in Nepal and Israel were transformative. He was particularly struck by the sheer power of content when observing locals enthusiastic about Korean media."When I was in Israel, the popularity of the drama ‘Jewel in the Palace’ (Dae Jang Geum) was immense. Locals would even call pretty women 'Jang-geum,' the show's protagonist," Baek recalled. "It was surprising to see a drama that aired in Korea in 2003 gaining popularity in Israel more than a decade later. Alongside the popularity of K-Content, favorability toward Koreans naturally rose. Many locals showed kindness simply because I was Korean."After witnessing the power of content to resonate with people across different cultures and languages for six years, Baek made his decision. "In Nepal, I learned how to live on my own time, and in Israel, I learned how to create innovative services," he said. "I decided to found a startup to realize these experiences as a business. Content is already crossing borders to create empathy; I saw no reason for the process to be slow or limited. I decided to find the solution through AI technology."One year after founding the company, Baek launched Langsmarket in 2017, a cloud-based translation support and collaboration solution. Building on this, he launched GCon Studio, an AI-based translation software, in 2018. GCon Studio, a neural machine translation support and training data construction solution, was recognized for its technical prowess, winning the Excellence Award at the 2020 SW Product Quality Awards.Currently, TWIGFARM focuses on two flagship products: Heybunny, a newsletter-based knowledge intelligence platform, and LETR WORKS, a Generative AI-based media intelligence platform. Heybunny supports AI curation and automatic translation, summarizing and analyzing subscribed content to provide personalized insights.LETR WORKS is a Generative AI solution designed to make the recreation of original content easy, fast, and convenient. Characterized by its application of Large Language Models (LLM), multimodal language processing models, and cloud-based APIs, it is evolving beyond a translation-centric service. It is becoming a media intelligence platform that enables small and medium-sized content production companies and broadcasters to manage content and expand global monetization based on AI.AI services specialized for the content sector are TWIGFARM's core competency. Key offerings include ▲Content Localization Services, ▲Newsletter Platform Services, ▲AI System Construction Services, and ▲AI Data Construction Services. Notably, TWIGFARM cooperates with domestic and international media companies, such as the Korean broadcaster SBS and the US-based OTT company ODK Media, to provide multilingual localization services. According to TWIGFARM, over 38,000 hours of video and more than 90 million characters of text have been translated, glossaried, and automatically subtitled through LETR WORKS to date.The scope of TWIGFARM’s collaboration is diverse. They are conducting various B2B projects, such as localization (translation/dubbing) of new media content for iMBC and SM Entertainment, building multilingual metadata to expand advertising revenue for YouTube creators, and AI labeling to improve video understanding model performance."TWIGFARM is the only company in Korea that has vertically integrated the entire content and AI industry, ranging from AI research, training data construction, model development, and SaaS solutions to professional translation and dubbing services," Baek emphasized. "We possess balanced competitiveness in AI technology—from data learning to AI models and services—and we develop business models optimized for the content sector."Due to this business structure, TWIGFARM can independently perform the entire process from AI research to actual service delivery. By exclusively managing and utilizing client content data, the company can continuously upgrade personalized, dedicated AI models. As a result, TWIGFARM recorded approximately 2.5 billion KRW (approx. $1.8 million) in annual revenue as of 2024. The balanced growth of B2B revenue from private content companies alongside public sector AI data construction projects indicates positive business viability. The company is currently in the process of raising Series A funding (targeting approximately 3 billion KRW).TWIGFARM’s path has not always been smooth. Initially focusing solely on translation to lower language barriers, the company launched Langsmarket and GCon Studio. However, the primary customers for these solutions were translators, and demand was not high. Baek admitted to initially misjudging the declining translation market. Nevertheless, he did not stop. Identifying a high preference for video content, he drastically overhauled the company's solutions.A turning point came in 2021 when TWIGFARM co-developed AI translation and dubbing technology for broadcast and OTT content with SBS. This project, part of a government support initiative, signaled the development of LETR WORKS. Following the launch of LETR WORKS, the client base shifted from individual translators to content media enterprises, significantly expanding collaboration possibilities."Finding what the customers truly wanted and verifying whether it could be usefully applied in practice was much harder than the technology development itself," Baek noted. "We found areas for improvement by meeting and interviewing clients or using the service ourselves."TWIGFARM provides enterprise services utilizing LETR WORKS and continuously improves functions through internal feedback. Plans are in place to add features such as ▲Creative efficiency using semantic (context-based similarity) search, ▲Original-based video generation, ▲Content asset cataloging, ▲Content sales kit generation and management, and ▲PR performance analysis and management.Moreover, as a developer-turned-CEO who was initially unfamiliar with management, Baek made active efforts, such as taking entrepreneurship classes. He built management know-how through direct experience. Starting with three members, TWIGFARM has expanded to 20 employees and established a subsidiary in Singapore for full-scale global market entry."TWIGFARM is a team that crosses the boundaries of technology and content, consisting of AI researchers, developers, language experts, and marketing and business development personnel," Baek stated confidently. "Under the philosophy of 'Empathy through Content,' we use AI to increase work productivity and practice a collaborative culture of mutual respect. We are creating an autonomous and flexible environment where every member clearly understands the meaning of their work and can grow together."TWIGFARM's current challenge is to increase real-world utility in the content creation field amidst rapidly evolving AI technology. To this end, the company is expanding its business beyond simple localization to AI-based Data Asset Management (DAM)."Until now, we provided functions centered on the safe storage of content assets and localization support. Moving forward, we plan to provide solution services by applying various AI technologies for our main customers—content media companies," Baek explained. "We are evolving into an integrated media intelligence platform where clients can automatically convert and utilize their content assets for various purposes such as advertising, marketing, and education."TWIGFARM aims to establish itself as a "Global Media Intelligence SaaS Company" by 2026. The ambition is to advance its proprietary data intelligence technology to become a representative Korean content technology company within the global AI ecosystem. Accordingly, following Singapore, the company plans to enter the North American market.Support for K-Content exports is also being strengthened. The strategy is to lower export barriers by automating and making intelligent the localization costs that burden the export process of K-Dramas, webtoons, and educational content. The company is also preparing to expand into multilingual educational content and global learning platform businesses in cooperation with education companies.This year, TWIGFARM is participating in the "Super Gap Open Innovation PR Support Program" by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). This program supports effective PR for selected "Super Gap" companies to enhance their external promotion and marketing capabilities."Receiving support such as technology verification, overseas networking, and investment linkage programs, we are strengthening our foundation to compete on the global stage," Baek emphasized. "We will help K-Content be consumed more easily around the world through AI technology."In this way, TWIGFARM is positioning itself as a startup that substantially contributes to the global spread and export of K-Content."Someday, a day will come when a video made by a solo Korean creator is translated into 50 languages in real-time and released simultaneously worldwide," said Baek. "When that day comes, content creators will only need to focus on 'good stories.' Language will no longer be a barrier, but an opportunity."He concluded, "TWIGFARM is building the technology to bring that future closer. We will ensure that content creators around the world can share their stories globally without worrying about language through our platform."By Kui-im Park (luckyim@itdonga.com)