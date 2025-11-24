Korean cuisine grows in popularity amid K-content boom

Korean fried chicken has emerged as the most popular Korean dish overseas, reflecting growing global interest in Korean cuisine as K-content continues to gain popularity.On Nov. 23, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Food Promotion Institute released the results of the “2025 Overseas Korean Food Consumer Survey,” which surveyed 11,000 consumers across 22 major cities worldwide.Among foreign consumers, Korean fried chicken ranked first, preferred by 14% of respondents. It was followed by kimchi at 9.5%, bibimbap at 8.2%, and bulgogi at 5.6%. Over the past year, Korean fried chicken was also the most frequently consumed dish, accounting for 28.3%, followed by kimchi at 28%, bibimbap at 19.9%, and ramen at 16.6%.The proportion of respondents who said they were familiar with Korean cuisine reached 68.6%, up 2.9 percentage points from the previous year, marking the highest level since the survey began. Among foreign consumers who had tried Korean food, nine out of 10 (94.2%) expressed satisfaction, and for the first time, more than 80% said they would eat Korean cuisine again.Notably, 65.1% reported that their interest in Korean cuisine or their decision to try it was influenced by exposure to K-content such as Korean films or dramas. “This survey confirms the mutual reinforcement effect of food and culture,” a ministry official said. “We plan to continue expanding region-specific Korean food promotion and initiatives linking Korean cuisine with Hallyu content.”세종=김수연 기자 syeon@donga.com