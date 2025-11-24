Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters makes 2025 Oscar shortlist

Netflix’s animated film “K-Pop Demon Hunters” has been named one of 35 works eligible for a nomination in the best animated feature category at next year’s Academy Awards. The final list of nominees will be announced on Jan. 22.According to The Associated Press and other outlets, “K-Pop Demon Hunters” was named one of 35 films eligible for consideration in the best animated feature category at the 98th Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list on Oct. 21.The lineup also includes Walt Disney films such as “Elio” and “Zootopia 2,” along with Japanese animated features “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc” and “Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc.” “Ne Zha 2,” the Chinese animated feature that set an all-time box office record in China, did not make the list. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 15.Although “K-Pop Demon Hunters” premiered on Netflix, it qualified for Oscar consideration after a limited theatrical release in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco in June. It did not qualify for the British Academy Film Awards. Netflix previously won its first Academy Award for best animated feature with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” in 2022.Meanwhile, “No Other Choice,” directed by Park Chan-wook, was included in the list of films eligible for a nomination in the international feature film category, which was released by the Academy on the same day.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com