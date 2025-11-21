Lawmakers convicted after clash over fast-track legislation

Twenty-three current and former People Power Party lawmakers indicted over the 2019 fast-track clash in the National Assembly were convicted in their first-instance rulings.The Seoul Southern District Court’s Criminal Division 11, presided over by Judge Jang Chan, handed down the verdict at 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 for 26 current and former lawmakers and aides. The group included Rep. Na Kyung-won and former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who were charged with obstructing special public officials in the execution of their duties and violating the National Assembly Act. The court fined Na Kyung-won 20 million won for obstructing special public officials and related charges, and an additional 4 million won for violating the National Assembly Act. Floor Leader Song Eon-seok, tried alongside her, was fined 10 million won and 1.5 million won. Hwang Kyo-ahn, then leader of the Liberty Korea Party, received fines of 15 million won and 4 million won.The court also found most of the other defendants guilty of the charges brought by prosecutors. “This case marks the first time lawmakers violated measures established by the National Assembly to reflect on past failures and restore public trust,” the court said. It added, “Regardless of the legitimacy of the disputed bills, it is undeniable that the defendants damaged the public’s trust in the National Assembly.” The court ruled that the physical confrontation in the chamber was not protected by parliamentary immunity and could not be considered an act of justified resistance.Even so, all six current lawmakers will be able to keep their seats. Under the Public Official Election Act, lawmakers lose their positions if they receive a prison sentence or heavier punishment for general criminal offenses, or a fine of 5 million won or more for violating the National Assembly Act. Because all 23 current and former lawmakers received penalties below those thresholds, they will retain their seats and remain eligible to run for office.After the ruling, Na said, “It is significant that the court clearly recognized the legitimacy of political resistance.” In response, Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Byung-ki said, “They avoided losing their seats, but they should reflect deeply on the court’s stern rebuke.”소설희기자 facthee@donga.com