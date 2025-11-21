Ferry runs aground off Sinan, passengers rescued

The chief navigator of the passenger ferry Queen Zenobia 2, which ran aground off the coast of Sinan in South Jeolla Province, reportedly failed to adjust the vessel’s course while using his cellphone. Human error appears to be a key factor, and the regional maritime traffic control center did not issue any warnings about the deviation, raising concerns that the incident could have become a major disaster.On Nov. 20, the Mokpo Coast Guard said it had urgently arrested Chief Navigator Park, 40, and a 40-year-old Indonesian helmsman on charges of injury caused by gross negligence after the ferry, carrying 267 passengers and crew, ran aground around 8:16 p.m. the previous day, injuring about 30 passengers. Police said that three minutes before colliding with Jokdo Island in Jangsan-myeon, Sinan County, at 8:13 p.m., Park allegedly failed to turn the ferry toward Mokpo Samhak Pier and continued straight at 43 kilometers per hour, causing the hull to strike a reef 1.6 kilometers away.Police said the ferry was operating under autopilot at the time of the accident. In the initial investigation, Park claimed the rudder was not working but later admitted he had been distracted by checking news on his cellphone and failed to switch to manual navigation. He reportedly realized the risk of colliding with Jokdo only 100 meters away, leaving no time to change course. The Coast Guard is investigating why Park, who was seated at a station equipped with radar capable of detecting reefs, did not notice the hazard in advance.The Coast Guard is also investigating why Captain Kim, in his 60s, was not at the helm at the time. Under maritime law and the ferry’s operational management regulations, the captain must personally oversee navigation in narrow waterways such as the accident site. Kim reportedly left the wheelhouse unattended. He was booked without detention on charges of injury caused by gross negligence.Another concern is that the ferry deviated from its normal route toward an uninhabited island for about three minutes just before the accident, yet the VTS did not issue any warning. Communication records show that the ferry and Mokpo VTS only conducted routine check-ins upon entering the area, with no additional contact. Mokpo VTS reportedly learned of the grounding only after Park reported it following the incident.Meanwhile, all passengers and crew were rescued by around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, three hours and 10 minutes after the accident, thanks to a Coast Guard operation. About 30 people sustained minor injuries from the impact and received medical treatment. “The accident site is a narrow area with strong currents, requiring special attention during navigation,” a Coast Guard official said. “We are focusing our investigative resources on determining the extent of negligence.”Hyeong-Ju Lee peneye09@donga.com