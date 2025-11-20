Jang Bogo submarine ends 34 years of service

The Republic of Korea’s first submarine, the 1,200-ton Jang Bogo, conducted its final voyage on Nov. 19, the navy announced.The submarine departed the naval base in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province, in the afternoon and returned after a two-hour journey, with all submarines at the base sounding their horns in celebration. Retired Brig. Gen. Ahn Byung-gu, the first commander who received the Jang Bogo from Germany more than 30 years ago, attended the final voyage along with the former weapons officer and chief petty officer.“It is an honor to have witnessed both the first and last voyages of the Jang Bogo, a pioneer of Korea’s maritime forces,” Ahn said. “I feel immense pride seeing the navy, which learned submarine operation techniques from Germany in the early 1990s, evolve over 30 years into one of the world’s leading operators of diesel submarines exceeding 3,000 tons.”Construction of the Jang Bogo began in 1988 at Germany’s HDW shipyard, and the submarine was launched in 1991. The Republic of Korea Navy took delivery in 1992, and the submarine was commissioned the following June as the navy’s first. Its name honors Admiral Jang Bogo, who pioneered maritime trade around Cheonghaejin during the Unified Silla period.From 1992 to 2025, the Jang Bogo traveled more than 342,000 miles, equivalent to more than 15 trips around the globe, safely upholding the submarine command’s motto: “Dive 100 times, surface 100 times.” In 2004, during the Rim of the Pacific Exercise, or RIMPAC, the submarine took part in a simulated attack on more than 30 vessels, including U.S. aircraft carriers, without being detected, demonstrating the Republic of Korea Navy’s submarine capabilities. It was also the first submarine to participate in major international exercises, including the 2013 Korea-U.S. anti-submarine warfare drills and the 2016 Western Pacific submarine escape and rescue training.The Jang Bogo carried out operational missions until 2023 and was converted into a training submarine last year, supporting crew education and qualification exercises. “The Jang Bogo symbolizes the dream and challenge of our submarine forces, laying the foundation for the submarine command," said Cmdr. Lee Jae-kwon, the submarine’s commanding officer. "We will carry forward its pioneering spirit and fulfill our mission as silent guardians, protecting Korea from the deepest depths.”Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com