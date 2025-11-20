Deux returns with new AI-enhanced single 'Rise'

The 1990s hip-hop duo Deux, which gained widespread popularity, will release a new song for the first time in 28 years. The voice of the late Kim Sung-jae, shown at right, has been recreated using artificial intelligence and appears in the track.According to Wide Company, led by Deux member Lee Hyun-do, 53, the duo will release “Rise” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27, marking the beginning of their fourth studio album. The song carries the new jack swing sound that Deux is known for, and Kim Sung-jae’s vocals have been restored using AI vocal technology.A Wide Company representative said, “‘Rise’ was created by imagining what kind of music Deux would have released after their third album. As the title suggests, the song represents ‘rising again’ and revitalizes the duo’s musical legacy with a contemporary touch.”For the new track, Deux partnered with an AI voice technology company to accurately restore their voices and emotions in a contemporary style. Lee Hyun-do serves as executive producer for the fourth album project.Debuting in 1993, Deux is regarded as a key force in popularizing Korean hip-hop. They achieved widespread success with hits such as “Look Back at Me” and “In the Summer” but disbanded after their third album, “Force Deux,” in 1995. Their last album featuring both members’ voices was the 1997 compilation “Deux Forever.”Beginning with the release of “Rise,” Deux is preparing their fourth studio album, targeting a release in the first half of next year. Wide Company and KT will host a listening event called “The Sound Stage with KT” on Nov. 27 at KT Square in Gwanghwamun and at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com