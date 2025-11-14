Women set to outnumber men at 2028 LA Olympics

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are expected to be the first Games in which female athletes outnumber male participants. Olympic.com released the event schedule on Nov. 13, reporting that the LA Games, featuring 36 sports and 51 disciplines, will have the largest number of female Olympians in history. Women will account for 50.5 percent of the total athlete quota.Women first competed in the modern Olympics at the second Games in Paris in 1900. Since then, their participation has steadily grown, reaching 49 percent at last year’s Paris Olympics.The opening ceremony for the LA Olympics will take place on July 14, 2028, local time. Beginning the next day, women’s events will take center stage, with several gold medals expected to be awarded. On July 15, the women’s triathlon will kick off the competitions, followed by eight finals, including the women’s 100-meter dash. Olympic.com said it will be the day with the most women’s finals in Olympic history.조영우기자 jero@donga.com