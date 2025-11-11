Korean forwards shine with goals and consecutive assists

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Genk showcased strong form ahead of joining the South Korean national team. Both players were born in 2001. Lee provided assists in consecutive matches, while Oh scored in three straight games.On Nov. 10, Lee set up the winning goal in PSG’s road match against Lyon in the 12th round of the 2025-2026 Ligue 1 season. With the score tied 2-2 in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, he delivered a corner kick that met the head of Portugal’s João Neves, who redirected the ball into the net. PSG won 3-2, maintaining first place in Ligue 1 with 27 points from eight wins, three draws and one loss, staying ahead of Marseille and Lens, both with 25 points.This was Lee’s first assist in a Ligue 1 match this season. He also provided an assist in PSG’s previous game on Nov. 5 against Germany’s Bayern Munich in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.The assist was particularly significant because Lee started the match as a right-sided attacker and marked his 100th appearance for PSG. Since joining the club in the 2023-2024 season, he has recorded 13 goals and 12 assists.Oh Hyeon-gyu also impressed on the same day, starting as Genk’s central striker in the team’s away match against Gent in the 2025-2026 Belgian Pro League. He opened the scoring in the 24th minute, giving Genk a 1-0 lead.Oh had scored the winning goal against Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League on Nov. 2 and added another against Portugal’s Braga in the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Nov. 7. Genk, however, conceded an equalizer in the 56th minute and settled for a 1-1 draw.김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com