New scientist program targets Korea’s STEM talent exodus



The government has announced plans to establish a “National Scientist” program to prevent the outflow of talent in science and technology fields. Beginning next year, the program will select 20 domestic researchers with global research achievements each year for five years, totaling 100 scientists. Each will receive 100 million won in research funding annually for 10 years. Participants will also enjoy VIP privileges, including expedited airport services, and have opportunities to contribute to national science and technology policy design. The program aims to create role models who can provide career guidance and vision for students and researchers in STEM fields.



The National Scientist program is modeled on China’s “Academician” system, which grants recognition and privileges to leading domestic scholars. Academicians receive benefits equivalent to vice-ministerial rank for life. They can access research funding without retirement restrictions and wield substantial influence in national policy advising and mentoring young researchers. They are regarded as “national treasures,” enjoying official recognition, state support, and social respect.



However, simply adopting the framework does not guarantee success. A precedent of failure exists from two decades ago. In 2005, the government launched the “National Scholar” program to support scientists with potential to win a Nobel Prize. Over four years, about 10 scholars were selected annually, totaling 38, each receiving 100 million to 200 million won in research funding. The program quietly ended in 2008 amid the merger of the education and science ministries. Scholars previously celebrated as national treasures were treated as “elderly leftovers” upon retirement. Leading researchers, including Lee Young-hee, a carbon nanotube expert and former distinguished professor at Sungkyunkwan University, and Lee Ki-myung, a theoretical physicist and former vice president of the Institute for Advanced Study, moved to China to continue their work.



Harsh working conditions and unstable research funding are driving even remaining talent overseas. A recent survey by the Bank of Korea of roughly 2,700 domestic STEM master’s and doctoral-level researchers found that 43% were considering moving abroad within three years. Among researchers in their 20s and 30s, the figure rises to 70%. South Korea ranks 35th out of 38 OECD countries in net migration of artificial intelligence specialists, with a net outflow of 0.36 AI experts per 10,000 people.



Retaining science and technology talent requires more than improving salaries and benefits. It is essential to create an environment where researchers can focus solely on their work without concerns over retirement or funding. At a national R&D ecosystem innovation briefing on Nov. 7, President Lee Jae-myung said, “Historically, systems that belittle or neglect science and technology have failed.” Establishing an ecosystem where scientists enjoy social respect and young researchers can thrive is critical to securing the nation’s future.

