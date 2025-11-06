LG Electronics delivers smart systems to Apple’s India plant

LG Electronics has supplied smart factory equipment to Apple’s iPhone production plant in India, marking the first time it has provided manufacturing systems for Apple’s fully assembled iPhones.India’s leading business daily, The Economic Times, reported on Nov. 5 that LG Electronics has delivered automated manufacturing process equipment for Apple’s iPhone production line operating in India.Industry officials said the deal shows that LG’s smart factory technology has met Apple’s strict quality standards for iPhone production, boosting expectations for future contracts.Analysts also expect LG’s business-to-business (B2B) segment to gain momentum. The company has been diversifying its home appliance–focused operations into B2B sectors, including smart factory solutions, automotive electronics, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.Last month, LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan met with Intel executives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, to discuss collaboration on smart factory solutions. The meeting highlighted LG’s efforts to accelerate expansion into new business areas.The partnership is particularly significant as India emerges as the “world’s factory,” replacing China. Global manufacturers are increasingly relocating production from China to India in response to U.S. tariff risks and rapid growth in India’s domestic market. Apple began producing iPhones in India in 2017 and, starting with the iPhone 16 series last year, has manufactured its entire lineup there. Consequently, India’s smart factory solutions market is expected to expand rapidly.Following the successful initial public offering of LG Electronics’ Indian subsidiary and the launch of a product line tailored for the Indian market, the company is expected to further accelerate the expansion of its local operations.이동훈 기자 dhlee@donga.com