Jensen Huang and Korean CEOs spark restaurant buzz

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun attracted attention for their casual, approachable appearance during a “Kkanbu gathering” at a fried chicken restaurant in Seoul’s Samseong-dong on Oct. 30.During the meal, Huang called over a child eating chicken with his family at a nearby table. Lee and Chung asked the boy if he knew who they were. When the child recognized only Lee, Chung playfully introduced himself as “the man who makes your dad’s car.”Lee, who had been taking selfies with customers, jokingly declined one when he saw the person was using an iPhone, saying, “You should have brought a Galaxy.” He also fetched spoons and forks from the counter and suggested packing chicken in boxes to share with people waiting outside.Huang showed interest in “somaek,” a mix of soju and beer. Spotting an automatic somaek dispenser called a “somaek tower,” he laughed and compared it to a tornado. After tasting it, he said it was much better than beer and added more soju to adjust the flavor. Everything from the food the three shared to the fashion items they wore has gone viral online.Retail sources said Lee, known as a “sold-out man” for driving product popularity, wore a faux suede blouson from Samsung C&T’s premium Lansmere line under its Galaxy brand. Priced at 890,000 won on SSF Shop, the jacket sold out online in all sizes except small within a day. Chung wore a goose-down jacket from Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli, valued at 5 million to 6 million won, while Huang wore a short-sleeved Burberry T-shirt. Huang’s eyewear also drew attention. He wore Oakley’s OX5140 Tie Bar 0.5 model, priced at about 386,000 won.Sales at Kkanbu Chicken surged after the visit. On delivery platforms such as Baemin and Coupang Eats, the restaurant’s main menu items sold out Oct. 30, temporarily halting orders. The Japanese whiskey Hakushu, which Huang gifted to Lee and Chung, also became scarce at major domestic retailers.이동훈 dhlee@donga.com